Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Central Westmoreland teacher finalist in national competition

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 10:57 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

A Central Westmoreland Career and Technology Center teacher is a semi-finalist in a nationwide competition for a cash prize.

Todd Sedlak, a machining trades teacher at the New Stanton school, is among 52 skilled trade high school teachers and teams of teachers to make the cut for the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools 2018 Prize for Teaching Excellence, according to a news release. There were more than 500 applications.

Sedlak is a third-generation machinist who became a teacher after working in the industry for 18 years, according to the release.

The remaining contestants will be narrowed through two more rounds of judging to three first-place winners and 15 second-place winners who will split $1 million. Those winners are expected to be announced Nov. 15.

The first-place prize-winners will each get $100,000 — $70,000 for their school and $30,000 to the teacher or teacher team, according to the release.

The runners-up will each get $50,000 — $35,000 for their school and $15,000 to the teacher or teacher team.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me