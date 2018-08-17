Central Westmoreland teacher finalist in national competition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Central Westmoreland Career and Technology Center teacher is a semi-finalist in a nationwide competition for a cash prize.

Todd Sedlak, a machining trades teacher at the New Stanton school, is among 52 skilled trade high school teachers and teams of teachers to make the cut for the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools 2018 Prize for Teaching Excellence, according to a news release. There were more than 500 applications.

Sedlak is a third-generation machinist who became a teacher after working in the industry for 18 years, according to the release.

The remaining contestants will be narrowed through two more rounds of judging to three first-place winners and 15 second-place winners who will split $1 million. Those winners are expected to be announced Nov. 15.

The first-place prize-winners will each get $100,000 — $70,000 for their school and $30,000 to the teacher or teacher team, according to the release.

The runners-up will each get $50,000 — $35,000 for their school and $15,000 to the teacher or teacher team.

