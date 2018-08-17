Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Pitt, Carnegie Mellon announce road closures, restrictions for move-in days

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
The Cathedral of Learning at the University of Pittsburgh.
Tribune-Review file
The Cathedral of Learning at the University of Pittsburgh.

Updated 6 hours ago

Two of Pittsburgh’s Oakland-based universities have announced several road closures or parking restrictions to begin this weekend and stretch through the following week as students move onto campus.

Beginning Saturday, first-year Carnegie Mellon University student orientation attendees are expected to cause heavy traffic in the 4700 block of Fifth Avenue and a university spokesperson recommends drivers find a way to avoid the area.

The university will also close parts of the following roads to through-traffic from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday:

• 5100 block of Margaret Morrison Street, between Forbes Avenue and Tech Street.

• 100 block of Tech Street, between Margaret Morrison Street and Schenley Drive.

• 1000 block of Morewood Avenue between Fifth and Forbes Avenues.

University of Pittsburgh students will begin to arrive Monday, according to a university spokesman, and will continue to arrive through Friday. As a result, the university expects heavy traffic on Forbes and Fifth Avenues throughout the week with periodic delays as large crowds of students cross the streets.

Pitt announced the following road closures, parking restrictions and traffic advisories:

• Bigelow Boulevard will be closed between Forbes and Fifth Avenues from

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday

8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Bigelow will close at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 and remain closed until 6 a.m. Aug. 26.

• Lothrop Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday through Aug. 25.

• North Bouquet Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m starting Monday through Aug. 25.

• There will be no parking at the meters along Thackeray Street from Saturday until Aug. 25.

• University Place will be closed to traffic from

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Thursday and Aug 24.

• Schenley Street Extension will be closed Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Aug. 25 from 9:30 to 1 p.m.

• Schenley Quadrangle will close starting today through Aug. 26.

• Parking meters along Ruskin Avenue will be restricted to those moving into Ruskin Hall starting Thursday through Aug. 25.

• Heavy traffic on Allequippa Street will be directed by university police.

• Heavy traffic around Pitt’s campus is expected Wednesday following Freshman Convocation at the Petersen Events Center at 3 p.m.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Matthew at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

