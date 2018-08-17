Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Shaler Area Middle School welcomes new principal

Erica Cebzanov | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
The Shaler Area School Board has hired Eric Stennett as Shaler Area Middle School principal.
The Shaler Area School Board has hired Eric Stennett as Shaler Area Middle School principal.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Shaler Area School Board has hired Eric Stennett as Shaler Area Middle School principal.

Stennett, who will earn $110,000, is replacing Marty Martynuska, who will serve as the Reserve Primary School principal.

The vote on Aug. 15 was 7-1, with board members Jason Machajewski absent and Tim Gapsky dissenting.

Gapsky said that while he respects Superintendent Sean Aiken’s recommendation to hire Stennett, who has 27 years of experience as an educator, he is disappointed that the district isn’t filling the position internally.

Stennett, a Shaler Area alumnus, served at Shaler Area in various principal and assistant principal roles from 1998 to 2008. Most recently, he worked as an assistant professor and education director in Point Park University’s doctorate of education in leadership and administration program. He previously served as Hampton Township Middle School principal until August 2016.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Stennett back to Shaler Area School District,” Aiken said. “Dr. Stennett brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in middle school leadership to the district.”

Gapsky said he thinks hiring from within the district would have eased the financial strain on what he considers an “unbalanced district.”

The school board approved a $85 million budget for 2018-19 in June that contained a 0.25-mill property tax increase. Aiken had said in May that the district had a “revenue challenge” and would be belt-tightening.

Before the start of the Aug. 15 board meeting, Dorothy Petrancosta, a Shaler property owner, said that “this is not the time” to hire an additional principal when student enrollment has decreased over the last decade. She referenced the district’s economic situation by mentioning that Mount Alvernia Day Care & Learning Center withdrew its offer to purchase the former Jeffery Primary School. The district hopes to get $300,000 for the building and is still looking for a buyer.

Board member James Tunstall said that he hopes the new principal will lead the administration in correcting issues it has repeatedly identified at the middle school.

“We wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t do everything that we could to fix these problems,” he said. “We owe it to the district and we owe it to the kids in this district.”

“Given the state of the school and the test scores that are continually low, I don’t think the school is meeting the expectations that we should have for our students and our community,” said board member Suzanna Donahue.

Board President April Kwiatkowski said that, knowing Stennett’s background, he “is going to make a significant impact, not only in this (administrative) building with his colleagues in the different principal positions, but in the district as a whole.”

After the board voted to hire Stennett, Petrancosta said it should fire an employee to make up for the hire.

“Get rid of somebody. … We have a fiscal situation going on and if you can sit across from me and tell me why you chose to vote this man in … but you don’t have people who have been here as long as these people have been here, who can step up and do it, then get rid of them,” she said.

Stennett has a bachelor’s from Wittenberg University and a master’s degree from Wright State University, both in Ohio, and received his doctorate in education from Nova Southeastern University in Florida. He also has an instructional technology certification from Duquesne University.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 15 years. He is a veteran of the Gulf War and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Stennett has three children. He and his wife, Colleen, reside in Hampton.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me