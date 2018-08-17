Troopers in Cambria County seek help identifying owners of brass grave markers recovered in NY

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State troopers in Cambria County are asking the public’s assistance obtaining information on any brass military grave markers that may have been stolen from cemeteries in the Ebensburg area recently.

“We received a call from state police in New York Thursday advising us that a man from the Johnstown area had tried to sell a large amount of brass as scrap in the Waterloo, N.Y., area. It was all of these military grave markers and they had markings indicating they were from cemeteries in the Ebensburg area,” said state police Cpl. Matthew Auker at Troop A’s station in Ebensburg.

Police reported the scrap markers weighed approximately 1,000 pounds. Auker said the scrapyard workers turned over the markers to state police in New York for investigation.

Auker said police are not releasing the Johnstown man’s name until they verify that the markers were stolen.

“We’re seeking information from any people or cemetery workers who may have information on who these markers may belong to,” Auker said.

Anyone with information can contact state police at 814-471-6500 or contact Auker at mauker@pa.gov

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.