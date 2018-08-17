Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Troopers in Cambria County seek help identifying owners of brass grave markers recovered in NY

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 1:09 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

State troopers in Cambria County are asking the public’s assistance obtaining information on any brass military grave markers that may have been stolen from cemeteries in the Ebensburg area recently.

“We received a call from state police in New York Thursday advising us that a man from the Johnstown area had tried to sell a large amount of brass as scrap in the Waterloo, N.Y., area. It was all of these military grave markers and they had markings indicating they were from cemeteries in the Ebensburg area,” said state police Cpl. Matthew Auker at Troop A’s station in Ebensburg.

Police reported the scrap markers weighed approximately 1,000 pounds. Auker said the scrapyard workers turned over the markers to state police in New York for investigation.

Auker said police are not releasing the Johnstown man’s name until they verify that the markers were stolen.

“We’re seeking information from any people or cemetery workers who may have information on who these markers may belong to,” Auker said.

Anyone with information can contact state police at 814-471-6500 or contact Auker at mauker@pa.gov

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me