Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Warrant issued in deadly Duquesne shooting

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 1:15 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

An exchange of fewer than a dozen words led to the fatal shooting of Donnell Demery early Monday at a Duquesne bar, according to police documents.

Demery, 55, was shot just after midnight at the 1313 Lounge on Kennedy Avenue. He was pronounced dead about an hour later at UPMC McKeesport.

Police have charged 27-year-old Carl Jones with homicide and firearms violations. He was not in custody as of Friday afternoon.

A witness told police they’d met up with Demery at the bar and, after a few drinks, a woman walked in with a man later identified as Jones, according to the criminal complaint. The witness reported knowing Jones but not his name.

Jones allegedly walked up to the witness and Demery and said, “What’s up, dog,” to the witness, police wrote in the complaint. Demery allegedly replied, “Go ahead with that (expletive),” and Jones said, “Alright,” and walked out.

The witness said Jones returned, walked up to Demery and shot him five or six times with a silver handgun, according to the complaint.

Police said footage from the bar’s security camera corroborated the witness’s statements.

Investigators described Jones as about 6 feet, 1 inch tall with a medium build. He was last seen with facial hair, and he is known to frequent McKeesport and Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

Anyone who sees Jones is asked to call 911 immediately, and anyone with information can call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

The bar in question has been the site of other criminal activity, authorities said.

“Our office has previously met with the ownership of the 1313 Bar to express our concern about criminal activity in and around that bar,” said Mike Manko, spokesman for District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. “In light of this weekend’s fatal shooting, we have once again reached out to the ownership to schedule another meeting.”

The bar caught fire less than 24 hours after the shooting. The flames were put out before they caused extensive damage. The fire remains under investigation.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me