Warrant issued in deadly Duquesne shooting

An exchange of fewer than a dozen words led to the fatal shooting of Donnell Demery early Monday at a Duquesne bar, according to police documents.

Demery, 55, was shot just after midnight at the 1313 Lounge on Kennedy Avenue. He was pronounced dead about an hour later at UPMC McKeesport.

Police have charged 27-year-old Carl Jones with homicide and firearms violations. He was not in custody as of Friday afternoon.

A witness told police they’d met up with Demery at the bar and, after a few drinks, a woman walked in with a man later identified as Jones, according to the criminal complaint. The witness reported knowing Jones but not his name.

Jones allegedly walked up to the witness and Demery and said, “What’s up, dog,” to the witness, police wrote in the complaint. Demery allegedly replied, “Go ahead with that (expletive),” and Jones said, “Alright,” and walked out.

The witness said Jones returned, walked up to Demery and shot him five or six times with a silver handgun, according to the complaint.

Police said footage from the bar’s security camera corroborated the witness’s statements.

Investigators described Jones as about 6 feet, 1 inch tall with a medium build. He was last seen with facial hair, and he is known to frequent McKeesport and Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

Anyone who sees Jones is asked to call 911 immediately, and anyone with information can call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

The bar in question has been the site of other criminal activity, authorities said.

“Our office has previously met with the ownership of the 1313 Bar to express our concern about criminal activity in and around that bar,” said Mike Manko, spokesman for District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. “In light of this weekend’s fatal shooting, we have once again reached out to the ownership to schedule another meeting.”

The bar caught fire less than 24 hours after the shooting. The flames were put out before they caused extensive damage. The fire remains under investigation.

