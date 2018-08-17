Thefts from unlocked cars prompt New Ken police to warn residents

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The New Kensington Police Department is asking city residents to lock their cars.

The department has received multiple reports of theft from unlocked vehicles and residents need to remember to lock their cars, even if parked on their property, according to the department’s Facebook page.

“There are individuals entering unlocked vehicles and stealing property out of them on a nightly basis all over the area,” the department said in the post. “Secure your car!”

New Kensington Police Chief Bob Deringer said thefts have been reported in all of the city’s neighborhoods. Thursday into Friday it was the Mount Vernon neighborhood, he said.

“Every night a different part of town is being hit,” Deringer said.

A rash of similar thefts was reported in East Huntingdon Township Thursday and is believed to have occurred overnight Monday into Tuesday.

On Aug. 9 officers with the Allegheny County Police Department arrested a man for breaking into cars parked in county parks.

Police in Harrison reported similar crimes at the end of June.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.