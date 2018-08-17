Pittsburgh International gets expanded service to San Francisco, West Palm Beach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh International Airport will soon offer expanded service to San Francisco and West Palm Beach, Fla.

Ultra low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines plans to launch a twice-weekly seasonal flight to West Palm Beach starting Nov. 17, according to an airport news release. Southwest offers service to West Palm Beach from the airport in February and March.

United Airlines plans to extend its second daily flight to San Francisco through Oct., 26, then resume the service for the holidays from Dec. 19 through Jan. 6, the release said.

On Sept. 5, regional carrier Southern Airways Express will pick up a twice-daily flight to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton that Regional Sky is dropping, the release said.

“New routes, seat growth and additional flights are responsible for these increases that we have seen for three years,” Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said in the release. “The fact that our passenger numbers are growing faster than seat capacity tells me that our market is still underserved and can support more service.”

Passenger traffic was up 7.1 percent in June, the release said. A total of 891,729 passengers traveled through the airport in June, compared with 832,781 in June 2017.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer.