Allegheny

DUI suspect accused of crashing into 8 vehicles on Mt. Washington

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 3:42 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A drunken driving suspect accused of crashing into eight vehicles in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood Thursday night smelled so strongly of alcohol that the arresting officer said he had to turn away, according to court documents.

Andre Lamarr Mills, 48, is charged with eight counts of accidental damage to vehicles, two counts of driving under the influence, driving without a license and driving without insurance, court records show.

Officer Kalieb Hines wrote in the criminal complaint that he responded to the intersection of Southern Avenue and Simms Street at about 9:40 p.m.

Mills was in handcuffs and not able to stand properly, and he smelled so heavily of alcohol that it “caused me to turn my head away due to the overwhelming odor,” Hines wrote.

Hines said Mills also had bloodshot, watery eyes and was slurring his speech. There was an open, 24-ounce can of Colt 45 beer on the floor of Mills’s black Nissan Infiniti, according to the complaint.

Concerned that Mills could not complete a field sobriety test on the hilly Mt. Washington street, police took him to the Zone 6 station to perform the test – which he ultimately failed, according to the complaint.

A breathalyzer showed Mills’s blood-alcohol content to be .135, Hines wrote. He was placed in a holding cell where police said he urinated on himself. When he was checked in to the Allegheny County Jail, authorities found two plastic baggies of marijuana in his left sock.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

