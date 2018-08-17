Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny County Council to consider tax break for Clairton office building

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 6:09 p.m.
A vacant lot is shown near the corner of Maple Avenue and Chambers Street in Clairton. A company constructing an office building and warehouse on the site is asking for a tax break.
GOOGLE MAPS
A vacant lot is shown near the corner of Maple Avenue and Chambers Street in Clairton. A company constructing an office building and warehouse on the site is asking for a tax break.

Updated 7 hours ago

Allegheny County Council will soon consider whether to grant a temporary real estate tax exemption for a new Clairton office building and warehouse.

The Clairton City Council and Clairton School District have approved the tax break for the buildings, Clairton Mayor Rich Lattanzi said.

The 6-acre site is a former public housing complex that has been abandoned since the 1980s, Lattanzi said. It sits near US Steel’s Clairton Coke Works plant at the corner of Maple Avenue and Chambers Street.

Property owner Mon Valley Industrial Center LP requested the tax break for a 6,400 square-foot office building and 11,500 square foot warehouse for Clairton-based DiMarco Construction Co., according to a county document. The company also plans to add parking lots, light poles and fencing.

The total project will cost about $1.52 million, with about $1.47 million in new construction, the document said.

The developer has started to construct the infrastructure for the buildings, Lattanzi said.

The 6-acre parcel is assessed at $50,000, according to county real estate records. The company paid $236 in county real estate taxes this year.

The tax break program, called Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, gives developers a relief on a portion of the property taxes on their projects for 10 years to help pay for infrastructure improvements. The idea is to spur development in blighted areas, according to state law.

The project would be the first LERTA in Clairton, Lattanzi said.

After the legislation is introduced to County Council Tuesday, Council President John DeFazio will likely send it to the council’s Economic Development and Housing Committee for consideration. The committee could send it back to the full council for approval.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Theresa at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me