Allegheny County Council to consider tax break for Clairton office building

Allegheny County Council will soon consider whether to grant a temporary real estate tax exemption for a new Clairton office building and warehouse.

The Clairton City Council and Clairton School District have approved the tax break for the buildings, Clairton Mayor Rich Lattanzi said.

The 6-acre site is a former public housing complex that has been abandoned since the 1980s, Lattanzi said. It sits near US Steel’s Clairton Coke Works plant at the corner of Maple Avenue and Chambers Street.

Property owner Mon Valley Industrial Center LP requested the tax break for a 6,400 square-foot office building and 11,500 square foot warehouse for Clairton-based DiMarco Construction Co., according to a county document. The company also plans to add parking lots, light poles and fencing.

The total project will cost about $1.52 million, with about $1.47 million in new construction, the document said.

The developer has started to construct the infrastructure for the buildings, Lattanzi said.

The 6-acre parcel is assessed at $50,000, according to county real estate records. The company paid $236 in county real estate taxes this year.

The tax break program, called Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, gives developers a relief on a portion of the property taxes on their projects for 10 years to help pay for infrastructure improvements. The idea is to spur development in blighted areas, according to state law.

The project would be the first LERTA in Clairton, Lattanzi said.

After the legislation is introduced to County Council Tuesday, Council President John DeFazio will likely send it to the council’s Economic Development and Housing Committee for consideration. The committee could send it back to the full council for approval.

