$12M water and sewer project in Strip District to be done in January

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is on schedule to complete a $12 million water and sewer line replacement project on Smallman Street in the Strip District by January, paving the way for the long awaited redevelopment of the landmark Produce Terminal.

PWSA reported on Friday that it is wrapping up installation of 3,650 feet of century-old water lines on the south side of the street nearest to businesses on Smallman between 16th and 21st streets. The authority next will replace 4,000 feet of sewers on the north side next to the Produce Terminal.

The job was designed to separate stormwater from sanitary sewage that ran in the same pipes and added to pollution overflows into the Allegheny River during periods of heavy rain. Rain water and sewage will flow in separate pipes when the job is finished.

“This was the ideal time to make these water and sewer infrastructure improvements,” PWSA Executive Director Robert Weimar said in a statement. “It made sense to open the street now so that we don’t have to come back to make emergency water repairs in the near future.”

Pittsburgh plans to begin a $19 million street repaving and safety project early next year.

The work is being done to make that area of Smallman safer for pedestrians and motorists and for the redevelopment of the Produce Terminal and a warehouse across the street.

Chicago-based McCaffery Interests plans a $100 million project that includes a “food-centric” concept for the terminal with a large public market on the west end of the 1,500-foot-long building and space throughout for small local vendors specializing in foods and crafts. The project includes offices and ground floor retail space in the old warehouse at 1600 Smallman.

