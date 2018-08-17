1 injured in rollover car crash along Route 28 near Highland Park Bridge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At lease one person was injured in a rollover car crash Friday afternoon along Route 28 near the Highland Park Bridge in Aspinwall, officials said.

The accident slowed southbound traffic during the rush-hour commute as crews restricted lanes to clear the area shortly before 5 p.m., Allegheny County officials said.

Dispatchers received the report of the accident about 4:25 p.m., an Allegheny County 911 shift commander said.

Initial reports indicated one person was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The extent of the injury was unclear.

State police, who are investigating the incident, could not immediately be reached to provide further details.

