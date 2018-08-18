Woman injured jumping from Carrick house fire; others escaped, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One woman was injured early Saturday during a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, though police said they received no reports of other victims being injured.

The woman was injured when she jumped off the rear roof of the Leolyn Street house, Sgt. William Vollberg said.

Three people were inside at the time of the fire, he said.

The Tribune-Review’s news partner WPXI-TV reported the victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

