Allegheny

Bishop David Zubik: Church today 'not the church' of grand jury report

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Bishop David Zubik speaks during a press conference at the Diocese of Pittsburgh, Downtown on Aug. 14, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Bishop David Zubik speaks during a press conference at the Diocese of Pittsburgh, Downtown on Aug. 14, 2018.

PITTSBURGH — The bishop of Pittsburgh’s Roman Catholic diocese is pushing back against a call for his resignation and says the diocese has “followed every single step” needed for responsible action after allegations of child sexual abuse.

Bishop David Zubik spoke Sunday to George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” following the Tuesday release of a landmark report detailing widespread child sexual abuse in six Pennsylvania Roman Catholic dioceses. The report accused Zubik of not reporting credible allegations.

Zubik said since he became bishop in 2007, the diocese has listened to victims “very carefully,” removed priests from dioceses and referred allegations to appropriate district attorneys.

He said the church of Pittsburgh today is not the church described in the grand jury report.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests called for Zubik to step down.

