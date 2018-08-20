Duquesne police SUV damaged after driver hops out of stolen SUV

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A stolen SUV rolled back into a Duquesne police car Sunday night after the driver got out and ran away.

According to Duquesne police, the SUV was stolen from the parking lot at Kennywood.

Around 8:20 p.m., an officer passed the black Mercury Mariner on Grant Avenue. The driver appeared to be impaired.

“As soon as the police car passed, the Mariner took off into an alley,” the department said on its Facebook page. “The officer turned around and began looking for the vehicle.”

It was spotted near the Polish Hill ball field.

“As the officer approached, the driver hopped out with the vehicle still in gear,” the department said. “The vehicle began rolling backwards and struck the rear passenger side of the police car. Although this did cause damage to the police car, it could have been a lot worse since the vehicle was rolling in the direction of a house.”

Police did not provide any identifying information on the driver.

