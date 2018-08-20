Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Duquesne police SUV damaged after driver hops out of stolen SUV

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, 6:06 a.m.
A Duquesne police SUV was damaged Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 after an allegedly impaired driver bailed out of an SUV stolen from the Kennywood parking lot and it rolled back into the police vehicle.
Duquesne police said they learned this SUV was stolen from the parking lot at Kennywood after it rolled into one of their SUVs when the driver hopped out of it while it was still in gear.
A stolen SUV rolled back into a Duquesne police car Sunday night after the driver got out and ran away.

According to Duquesne police, the SUV was stolen from the parking lot at Kennywood.

Around 8:20 p.m., an officer passed the black Mercury Mariner on Grant Avenue. The driver appeared to be impaired.

“As soon as the police car passed, the Mariner took off into an alley,” the department said on its Facebook page. “The officer turned around and began looking for the vehicle.”

It was spotted near the Polish Hill ball field.

“As the officer approached, the driver hopped out with the vehicle still in gear,” the department said. “The vehicle began rolling backwards and struck the rear passenger side of the police car. Although this did cause damage to the police car, it could have been a lot worse since the vehicle was rolling in the direction of a house.”

Police did not provide any identifying information on the driver.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

