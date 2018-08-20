Cardinal Wuerl's name painted over at North Catholic High School

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A sign at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School in Cranberry has been vandalized.

Cardinal Donald Wuerl’s name was spray painted over, the Rev. Nicholas Vaskov, a spokesman for the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, said Monday morning. The sign is at the school’s entrance on Route 228.

Vaskov did not know when the vandalism had happened. He said the school’s principal reported to him Monday morning.

A school official could not immediately be reached for comment. Monday is the first day of school for North Catholic students, Vaskov said.

As of Monday morning, more than 6,500 people had signed an online petition asking the Diocese to remove Wuerl’s name from the school, in light of a grand jury report detailing alleged sex abuse by Pennsylvania priests.

The grand jury report was critical of Wuerl’s handling of allegations while he was bishop of the Pittsburgh diocese. Wuerl is now archbishop of Washington.

Ahead of the report, Wuerl said he acted diligently to protect children while he was bishop of Pittsburgh.

Wuerl’s name is mentioned 169 times in the report. The report detailed occasions when Wuerl intervened to stop priests accused of abuse but also times where Wuerl transferred those priests to other parishes.

He is not among the 301 “predator priests” named in the report.

The Pittsburgh diocese opened Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School in 2014.

