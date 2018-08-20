Pitt to close Oakland streets as students arrive

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Students have started arriving in Oakland, and drivers should be aware of planned road closures this week.

University of Pittsburgh students will begin to arrive Monday and will continue to arrive through Friday.

As a result, the university expects heavy traffic on Forbes and Fifth Avenues throughout the week with periodic delays as large crowds of students cross the streets.

Pitt announced the following road closures, parking restrictions and traffic advisories:

• Bigelow Boulevard will be closed between Forbes and Fifth Avenues from

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday

8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Bigelow will close at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 and remain closed until 6 a.m. Aug. 26.

• Lothrop Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday through Aug. 25.

• North Bouquet Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m starting Monday through Aug. 25.

• There will be no parking at the meters along Thackeray Street from Saturday until Aug. 25.

• University Place will be closed to traffic from

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Thursday and Aug 24.

• Schenley Street Extension will be closed Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Aug. 25 from 9:30 to 1 p.m.

• Schenley Quadrangle will close starting today through Aug. 26.

• Parking meters along Ruskin Avenue will be restricted to those moving into Ruskin Hall starting Thursday through Aug. 25.

• Heavy traffic on Allequippa Street will be directed by university police.

• Heavy traffic around Pitt’s campus is expected Wednesday following Freshman Convocation at the Petersen Events Center at 3 p.m.

Carnegie Mellon University students arrived for orientation Saturday. The university closed roads around campus and recommended that drivers avoid that area.

Staff writer Matt Medsger contributed to this report. Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Aaron at 412-336-8448, aaupperlee@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tinynotebook.