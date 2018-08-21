Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Charlie Batch and foundation staff pack free backpacks for students

Andrew Russell
Andrew Russell | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
Former Steeler, Charlie Batch (middle) gets help from Walmart employees, Barb Grashion, of Brownsville and Damon Ashley of Braddock, in the effort to assemble over 2,800 'Batchpacks,' back-to-school backpacks for children in need at Best of the Batch Headquarters in Munhall, Monday, August 20, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Former Steeler, Charlie Batch (middle) gets help from Walmart employees, Barb Grashion, of Brownsville and Damon Ashley of Braddock, in the effort to assemble over 2,800 'Batchpacks,' back-to-school backpacks for children in need at Best of the Batch Headquarters in Munhall, Monday, August 20, 2018.
Walmart employees and workers at former Steeler Charlie Batch’s Best of the Batch organization work to assemble over 2,800 'Batchpacks,' back-to-school backpacks for children in need being distributed by the organization in Munhall, Monday, August 20, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Walmart employees and workers at former Steeler Charlie Batch’s Best of the Batch organization work to assemble over 2,800 'Batchpacks,' back-to-school backpacks for children in need being distributed by the organization in Munhall, Monday, August 20, 2018.
Ryan McConnell of Munhall carries supplies in the effort to assemble over 2,800 'Batchpacks,' back-to-school backpacks for children in need being distributed by former Steeler Charlie Batch’s Best of the Batch organization in Munhall, Monday, August 20, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Ryan McConnell of Munhall carries supplies in the effort to assemble over 2,800 'Batchpacks,' back-to-school backpacks for children in need being distributed by former Steeler Charlie Batch’s Best of the Batch organization in Munhall, Monday, August 20, 2018.
Walmart employees and workers at former Steeler Charlie Batch’s Best of the Batch organization work to assemble over 2,800 'Batchpacks,' back-to-school backpacks for children in need being distributed by the organization in Munhall, Monday, August 20, 2018.
Walmart employees and workers at former Steeler Charlie Batch’s Best of the Batch organization work to assemble over 2,800 'Batchpacks,' back-to-school backpacks for children in need being distributed by the organization in Munhall, Monday, August 20, 2018.
Walmart employee, Amanda Tokish, of Brownsville, gathers supples in the effort to assemble over 2,800 'Batchpacks,' back-to-school backpacks for children in need being distributed by former Steeler Charlie Batch’s Best of the Batch organization in Munhall, Monday, August 20, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Walmart employee, Amanda Tokish, of Brownsville, gathers supples in the effort to assemble over 2,800 'Batchpacks,' back-to-school backpacks for children in need being distributed by former Steeler Charlie Batch’s Best of the Batch organization in Munhall, Monday, August 20, 2018.
Walmart employee, Amanda Dyson of Perryopolis gathers supples in the effort to assemble over 2,800 'Batchpacks,' back-to-school backpacks for children in need being distributed by former Steeler Charlie Batch’s Best of the Batch organization in Munhall, Monday, August 20, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Walmart employee, Amanda Dyson of Perryopolis gathers supples in the effort to assemble over 2,800 'Batchpacks,' back-to-school backpacks for children in need being distributed by former Steeler Charlie Batch’s Best of the Batch organization in Munhall, Monday, August 20, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

For the tenth year in row, Charlie Batch’s Best of the Batch Foundation, assembled back-to-school backpacks for children in need around the Pittsburgh region.

With a $25,000 grant from Walmart, the foundation was able to assemble 2,800 “Batchpacks,” backpacks stuffed with school supplies and 300 supply boxes for teachers.

For Batch, a former Steelers quarterback, it started with the realization that there were kids that were going to school without the proper supplies that they needed. Best of the Batch assembled 300 backpacks to go to Barrett Elementary, Batch’s own elementary school in Homestead. Over the past decade they’ve expanded to four counties.

“The smiles on the kids faces is what keeps me going year after year,” said Batch, “When they get to pick the bag they want and it’s all full of school supplies and they just say, ‘oh wow,’ that’s what it’s all about.”

