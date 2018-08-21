Charlie Batch and foundation staff pack free backpacks for students
Updated 4 hours ago
For the tenth year in row, Charlie Batch’s Best of the Batch Foundation, assembled back-to-school backpacks for children in need around the Pittsburgh region.
With a $25,000 grant from Walmart, the foundation was able to assemble 2,800 “Batchpacks,” backpacks stuffed with school supplies and 300 supply boxes for teachers.
For Batch, a former Steelers quarterback, it started with the realization that there were kids that were going to school without the proper supplies that they needed. Best of the Batch assembled 300 backpacks to go to Barrett Elementary, Batch’s own elementary school in Homestead. Over the past decade they’ve expanded to four counties.
“The smiles on the kids faces is what keeps me going year after year,” said Batch, “When they get to pick the bag they want and it’s all full of school supplies and they just say, ‘oh wow,’ that’s what it’s all about.”