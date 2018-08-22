SWAT team arrests barricaded man after domestic dispute

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A SWAT team took a Lincoln-Lemington man into custody early Wednesday morning after he barricaded himself inside a house following a domestic dispute.

According to city police, police did not know if Stanley Williamson Jr., 25, was armed when he barricaded himself inside the home in the 6400 block of Apple Street.

Police went to the home around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in response to a domestic altercation between a man and a woman.

The woman, who was injured, got out of the house and was treated by medics. She was not identified, and police did not disclose her relationship to Williamson.

The Pittsburgh SWAT team, negotiators and K-9 officers were called to the scene.

The SWAT team gained entry to the home around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Williamson was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Williamson faces charges of simple assault and strangulation, according to court records.

