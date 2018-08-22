Delta ending Pittsburgh-to-Paris flights this summer
Pittsburgh International Airport is losing its nonstop flight to Paris .
Delta Airlines announced Wednesday it is ending its seasonal service from Pittsburgh to Paris at the end of summer as part of several international service changes.
Delta began offering the year-round flight in 2009 . Two years later, the airline reduced the flight to summers only.
“It was a good 10-year run with Delta and, for many years, they were our only nonstop option to Europe,” said Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis in an airport blog posted Wednesday. “But the reality is the Pittsburgh market is evolving and growing, and European carriers have entered the market offering additional nonstop transatlantic service.”
The airport has service to European cities in Iceland and Germany, with service to London launching in April, the blog pointed out.
