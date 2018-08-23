Oversized trucks could tie up traffic in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two oversized trucks may affect traffic in Monroeville on Thursday.

According to Monroeville police, the trucks are expected between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

They will come from North Braddock and through Pitcairn; turn left onto Route 48; right on Northern Pike; and turn right onto Route 22 as they continue on to Johnstown.

They may be taking down traffic lights or tying up wires to get through, police said.

The trucks are avoiding overpasses because of height restrictions, police said.

School buses should not be affected, and roads will not be blocked.

However, “This is a time-consuming process and you may get stuck behind the trucks if you take that route,” Monroeville police said.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.