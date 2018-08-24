Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Cops: Pine Township man threatened mass shooting at Penn State's Beaver Stadium

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 5:09 a.m.
Penn State University Police said an Allegheny County man made a threat on Twitter to commit a mass shooting at Beaver Stadium this upcoming football season. Charles Thomas Hitechew, 22, of Pine was charged with terroristic threats on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.
Updated 6 hours ago

A 22-year-old Pine man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting during a football game at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium.

Penn State University Police have charged Charles Thomas Hitechew with two counts of terroristic threats, according to court records. He was arraigned Thursday and released on $15,000 unsecured bail.

University police and the FBI investigated the threat, which had been made on Twitter on Aug. 8.

“Penn State takes every threat seriously,” University Park Police Cheif Keith Morris said in a statement. “The safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is our first priority. An investigation was initiated as soon as we were made aware of the threat, and investigators worked diligently to identify a suspect and make an arrest.”

The threat had been made on a Twitter account that was then deleted, according to a report by The Morning Call. Other Twitter users captured and reported it to authorities.

The post said, “I have decided that I’m going to commit the biggest mass shooting in history of the world, killing thousands of fans in beaver stadium during one of the games next year.”

The post tagged five other accounts, including State College police, The Morning Call reported.

Hitechew is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday before District Judge Casey M. McClain.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

