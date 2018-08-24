6 juveniles arrested in Braddock after crashing stolen pickup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police arrested six juveniles in Braddock after a pursuit that started in Rankin late Thursday morning.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, state parole and Rankin police were attempting to serve a warrant on a wanted person in the Rankin area. While setting up a perimeter around a residence, the officers heard a pickup crash into a telephone pole.

The pickup fled and was trailed by authorities.

After a brief chase, those in the pickup got out at June Way and Division Street in Braddock. Officers were able to capture five of the six juveniles after a brief foot chase.

K-9 officers were brought in to help in apprehending the sixth and final occupant. A police dog lead officers to an abandoned house, where the juvenile surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody without incident.

The juveniles were in custody at the Braddock Police Department.

The pickup was found to have been stolen from Duquesne, the sheriff’s office said.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.