Allegheny

Teen charged with homicide in deadly McKees Rocks shooting

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
Donta Nicotero (Credit: Allegheny County Police)
Updated 8 hours ago

Police have charged a teenager in connection with a McKees Rocks shooting that left a man dead earlier this month.

Donta Nicotero, 17, is charged as an adult with homicide and firearms violations, according to Allegheny County police Lt. Andrew Schurman.

Richard Price was shot and killed Aug. 1 at the Hays Manor Housing Complex. Police said it was the culmination of an ongoing feud between Nicotero and 27-year-old Price.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Price was shot once in the chest, police said. He died about 45 minutes later at the hospital.

Nicotero was arrested Thursday in Stowe. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail without bail.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

