Allegheny

Teen charged in drive-by that preceded Antwon Rose shooting indicted by grand jury

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
A grand jury indicted Zaijuan Hester, the teenager involved in the drive-by shooting just before the deadly police shooting of Antwon Rose II.

Hester, 17, of Swissvale, is charged with attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and four firearms violations, court records show.

Mike Manko, spokesman for the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, declined to say when the indictment was handed down. Because of the indictment, there will be no preliminary hearing. All charges against Hester were held.

All further proceedings in the case will take place in the county’s Common Pleas Court. Manko on Friday said he had no information on a judge assignment or on a date for a pre-trial conference. He declined to say whether the grand jury is still active.

Hester is charged in the June 19 shooting in North Braddock that injured 22-year-old Thomas Cole Jr. Hester allegedly fired from the backseat of jitney on Kirkpatrick Avenue.

The indictment documents listed a second victim in the incident: William Ross.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Minutes later, East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld stopped the gold Chevy Cruze in which Rose and Hester were passengers, as it matched the description of the vehicle involved in the North Braddock shooting.

As Rosfeld ordered the driver to the ground, Rose and Hester allegedly ran from the vehicle. Rosfeld fired three shots, hitting Rose in the back, elbow and face. Hester was not struck. Rose died at the scene. Rosfeld has since been charged with homicide in the shooting.

