Police release video in hopes of nabbing North Side burglary suspect

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police are seeking the public’s help to find a man suspected of stealing from several places in Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Officials released surveillance video Friday of a man they believe is responsible for the recent string of burglaries.

The 37-second video, captured at 10:09 p.m. Aug. 10, shows a man from two angles wearing a Steelers jacket with gold sleeves, jeans and dark sneakers with white bottoms.

The video was taken the night of a burglary at Bear Dog Bicyles Western Avenue at Galveston Avenue in the Allegheny West section of the North Side Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.

Police did not disclose further details about the several burglaries.

Police asked anyone with information to call Zone 1 detectives at 412-323-7201. Tips can remain anonymous.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.