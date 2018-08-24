Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Mom arrested in her 17-month-old's April death

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 10:45 p.m.
Jhenea Pratt
Jhenea Pratt

Updated 14 hours ago

A 23-year-old East Hills woman has been arrested in connection with her 17-month-old daughter’s death in April, Pittsburgh police said late Friday.

Jhenea Pratt was arrested Friday night and is to be charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child, said police spokesman Chris Togneri.

Police said they determined fentanyl was present in Carlette Napper-Talley’s sippy cup and the drug was found on her bed and in her system when officials went to the house on April 5.

Pratt called police at around 6 p.m. April 5 to say her daughter was unresponsive.

Officers performed CPR on the baby until medics arrived and transported her to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where she was pronounced dead.

Pratt was to be transported from Pittsburgh police headquarters late Friday to the Allegheny County Jail Downtown.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

