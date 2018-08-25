Fans headed to Steelers-Titans game should consider early start due to road work

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fans headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans preseason game at 4 p.m. today will want to get an early start due to road construction projects particularly along the Parkway East.

PennDOT District 11 announced milling and paving operations, bridge dam replacements, and other miscellaneous construction activities began Friday evening on I-376 between the Greenfield Bridge and the Fort Pitt Bridge and continue through 5 a.m. Monday.

Parkway traffic will be reduced to a single-lane during the entire weekend and some ramps will be closed to traffic the entire weekend.

Among those ramps closed include the westbound I-376 off-ramp to Grant Street (Exit 71A) and Boulevard of the Allies on-ramp to westbound (inbound) I-376 toward Downtown and the Fort Pitt Bridge

For those who normally exit the off ramp at Grant Street, PennDOT suggests drivers exit at the Second Avenue (Exit 71B) off-ramp, follow Second Avenue to B Street, turn right onto First Avenue and proceed to Grant Street .

For motorists who use the Boulevard of the Allies on-ramp to westbound I-376 toward Downtown/Fort Pitt Bridge, PennDOT recommends at the closed ramp, stay left on the Boulevard of the Allies and take the ramp to I-579 toward Liberty Bridge/Crosstown Boulevard. Then, motorists should take the ramp to North I-579/I-279 toward the Veterans Bridge; follow the ramp toward Convention Center/7th Avenue; turn left onto Grant Street and from Grant Street, take the ramp onto westbound I-376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge and the airport.

PennDOT said that travellers should expect significant delays during peak travel times and should consider alternate routes. The work is part of the $26.39 million Parkway East improvement project located between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Edgewood/Swissvale interchange.

After the game, motorists planning to take the Parkway East outbound have an approximate one hour window before joint repair work resumes between the Churchill (Exit 79B) toward Monroeville. PennDOT said that work began 10 p.m. Friday, but is being delayed beginning at noon today through the Steeler game to limit delays.

There will be single-lane restrictions during the work in the two-lane section and two-lane closures will occur in the three-lane areas. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times during this work that continues through noon Sunday, PennDOT said.The on-ramp from William Penn Highway at the Churchill interchange to Eastbound I-376 will close to traffic during the work.

That detour from William Penn Highway will take motorists on to Beaulah Road, who then turn left on Churchill Road, and turn left onto the on ramp of eastbound I-376 to continue toward Monroeville. The $2.3 million project also includes miling and resurfacing the centerline and edgeline joints along the stretch and concludes in mid-October.

Motorists can check conditions by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free, available 24 hours a day and accesses to more than 860 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.