Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Fans headed to Steelers-Titans game should consider early start due to road work

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
In this file photo from 2015, traffic is shown on the Parkway East.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media
In this file photo from 2015, traffic is shown on the Parkway East.

Updated 6 hours ago

Fans headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans preseason game at 4 p.m. today will want to get an early start due to road construction projects particularly along the Parkway East.

PennDOT District 11 announced milling and paving operations, bridge dam replacements, and other miscellaneous construction activities began Friday evening on I-376 between the Greenfield Bridge and the Fort Pitt Bridge and continue through 5 a.m. Monday.

Parkway traffic will be reduced to a single-lane during the entire weekend and some ramps will be closed to traffic the entire weekend.

Among those ramps closed include the westbound I-376 off-ramp to Grant Street (Exit 71A) and Boulevard of the Allies on-ramp to westbound (inbound) I-376 toward Downtown and the Fort Pitt Bridge

For those who normally exit the off ramp at Grant Street, PennDOT suggests drivers exit at the Second Avenue (Exit 71B) off-ramp, follow Second Avenue to B Street, turn right onto First Avenue and proceed to Grant Street .

For motorists who use the Boulevard of the Allies on-ramp to westbound I-376 toward Downtown/Fort Pitt Bridge, PennDOT recommends at the closed ramp, stay left on the Boulevard of the Allies and take the ramp to I-579 toward Liberty Bridge/Crosstown Boulevard. Then, motorists should take the ramp to North I-579/I-279 toward the Veterans Bridge; follow the ramp toward Convention Center/7th Avenue; turn left onto Grant Street and from Grant Street, take the ramp onto westbound I-376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge and the airport.

PennDOT said that travellers should expect significant delays during peak travel times and should consider alternate routes. The work is part of the $26.39 million Parkway East improvement project located between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Edgewood/Swissvale interchange.

After the game, motorists planning to take the Parkway East outbound have an approximate one hour window before joint repair work resumes between the Churchill (Exit 79B) toward Monroeville. PennDOT said that work began 10 p.m. Friday, but is being delayed beginning at noon today through the Steeler game to limit delays.

There will be single-lane restrictions during the work in the two-lane section and two-lane closures will occur in the three-lane areas. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times during this work that continues through noon Sunday, PennDOT said.The on-ramp from William Penn Highway at the Churchill interchange to Eastbound I-376 will close to traffic during the work.

That detour from William Penn Highway will take motorists on to Beaulah Road, who then turn left on Churchill Road, and turn left onto the on ramp of eastbound I-376 to continue toward Monroeville. The $2.3 million project also includes miling and resurfacing the centerline and edgeline joints along the stretch and concludes in mid-October.

Motorists can check conditions by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free, available 24 hours a day and accesses to more than 860 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me