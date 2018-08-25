Small turnout doesn't deter organizer of social injustice protest from returning to Heinz Field

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A protest to encourage social justice reforms drew only a small group on Saturday outside of Heinz Field before the Pittsburgh Steelers exhibition game, but its organizer vowed to return for every game this season.

The protesters gathered along North Shore Drive in front of the stadium a half-hour before the start of the afternoon game the Tennessee Titans , Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 .

About 35 to 40 protesters held signs and recited protest chants until the national anthem was played inside in the stadium shortly after 4 p.m.

It marked the first “Stand for Justice/Kneel For Those Who Cannot” protest. Tracy Baton, 55, of Park Place and the event’s organizer, promised that the group would be at every Steelers home game.

The protest’s name refers to the NFL’s policy for this season of banning players from participating in the same protest by kneeling during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” as some did last season.

Andrew Russell is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Andrew at arussell@tribweb.com.