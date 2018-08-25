How steep is Beechview's Canton Avenue? Steepest street in U.S.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dolly Love always knew the Beechview street she grew up was one of the steepest in Pittsburgh — she and her friends spent countless snowy days zipping down Canton Avenue using plastic garbage bags for sleds.

But news that Canton Avenue is the steepest street in the nation came as a shock to Love.

“I’ve seen cars struggle to get up the street in winter and have to turn around, but I never realized it was the steepest street in the country,” she said. “It’s almost hard to believe. But now it’s a tourist attraction.”

Love, 54, said rarely does a day go by when people stop to view the street.

“Sometimes its one or two people, but I’ve seen days when anywhere form 10 to 50 people come up to see Canton Avenue for themselves,” she said.

On Saturday morning, Canton Avenue was formally crowned the steepest of the steep when a pair of signs — one at the top and another at the bottom — were unveiled by city Councilman Anthony Coghill, who represents the neighborhood.

“My first impressing of this street while growing up in Beechview was: What were they thinking? Who would build a street like this up here?” he said.

Coghill said Canton Avenue deserves the attention it has received.

“Anything we can do to bring attention to this great neighborhood is fantastic,” he said. “I’m very optimistic about what’s happening in this community.”

In 2016, Audi filmed a TV ad on the hill to demonstrate that it’s Quattro A4 car could make it up without a problem despite driving over sand, mud and snow. The Audi commercial also featured a world-renown skier, snowboarder and downhill mountain biker traversing the mostly cobblestone hill.

Canton Avenue’s place as the steepest street in the United States also has been recognized by major news outlets including the Huffington Post, worldatlas.com, Fox News and others.

Canton has also grown into a yearly challenge for bicycling enthusiasts competing in the annual Dirty Dozen race. And the Hell on Hills foot race starts at its base, climbs it and claims to be the world’s steepest 5K.

Cyclist Scott Koerber, 43, of Edgewood, said while there other hills in the city might be more challenging because of their combined grade and length, going up Canton Avenue is no easy task.

“It’s short, it’s steep and it’s not easy,” he said between gasps of air after completing one of several trips he made up Canton on Saturday.

While many Pittsburghers — especially Northsiders — often cite Rialto Street in Troy Hill, which has a 24-percent grade, as the steepest road around, it actually comes in at No. 5 on the local list of steep streets.

After Canton, which has a 37-percent grade, there’s Dornbush Street in East Hills, 31.98-percent grade; Boustead Avenue in Beechview, 29 percent; and East Woodford Avenue in Carrick, 27.7 percent.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.