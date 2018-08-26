Man charged with Saturday night's armed robbery of Mt. Washington pharmacy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Beltzhoover man has been charged with the armed robbery of a pharmacy in Mt. Washington on Saturday night.

Officers from the city’s Zone 3 station who responded to the robbery say a witness provide information that led them to a home on Greenbush Street where the found Randy Keller, 48 outside and arrested him.

Keller is accused of walking into the Rite Aide pharmacy along the 200 block of Virginia Avenue at around 9 p.m. and threatening to shoot a clerk if money wasn’t handed over to him. Keller allegedly displayed a pistol in his waistband and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Other witnesses positively identified Keller as the robber and he also was seen on video surveillance from the store, according to investigators.

Keller was charged with robbery and illegal possession of a firearm, according to court records.

He was placed in the Allegheny County Jail after failing to post a $25,000 cash bail, court records show.

Keller faces a Sept. 4 preliminary hearing before Judge Jeffry Manning.