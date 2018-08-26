5 Division II players to watch: RBs focal point across PSAC

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five players to watch in Division II

Jalen Bell, Cal (Pa.), Sr. RB

Cousin of Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell led Vulcans with seven rushing touchdowns to go with 444 rushing yards. … Figures to take on bigger role for team that lost starting quarterback and top two receivers.

Ardell Brown, Seton Hill, RS Jr. WR

Returns after missing last season with an injury. … Was first-team All-PSAC West choice in 2016 after catching a PSAC-leading 74 passes to go with 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns. … Yardage mark was single-season school record.

Walter Fletcher, Edinboro, RS Jr. RB

Second-team Associated Press D-II All-American last season, when he ranked second in nation with school-record 1,740 rushing yards. … Had 18 rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns. … Recorded nine runs of 50-plus yards, including a 98-yard touchdown.

Mylique McGri, Clarion, So. RB

Averaged 127 rushing yards and 157.4 all-purpose yards in final five games last season. … Led team with 852 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

JR Stevens, IUP, RS Jr. CB

Earned first-team AP All-American honors last season after leading NCAA Division II with 25 passes defensed and tying for sixth with seven interceptions. … Had pair of interceptions in two games.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.