Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

5 Division II players to watch: RBs focal point across PSAC

Jeff Vella | Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
Cal (Pa.)’s Jalen Bell led had a team-best seven rushing touchdowns last season.
Cal (Pa.)’s Jalen Bell led had a team-best seven rushing touchdowns last season.

Updated 4 hours ago

Five players to watch in Division II

Jalen Bell, Cal (Pa.), Sr. RB

Cousin of Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell led Vulcans with seven rushing touchdowns to go with 444 rushing yards. … Figures to take on bigger role for team that lost starting quarterback and top two receivers.

Ardell Brown, Seton Hill, RS Jr. WR

Returns after missing last season with an injury. … Was first-team All-PSAC West choice in 2016 after catching a PSAC-leading 74 passes to go with 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns. … Yardage mark was single-season school record.

Walter Fletcher, Edinboro, RS Jr. RB

Second-team Associated Press D-II All-American last season, when he ranked second in nation with school-record 1,740 rushing yards. … Had 18 rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns. … Recorded nine runs of 50-plus yards, including a 98-yard touchdown.

Mylique McGri, Clarion, So. RB

Averaged 127 rushing yards and 157.4 all-purpose yards in final five games last season. … Led team with 852 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

JR Stevens, IUP, RS Jr. CB

Earned first-team AP All-American honors last season after leading NCAA Division II with 25 passes defensed and tying for sixth with seven interceptions. … Had pair of interceptions in two games.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me