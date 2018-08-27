Bleach thrown, woman arrested after 5-hour dispute between Pittsburgh neighbors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A five-hour argument between North Side neighbors ended when one woman allegedly tossed a bucket of bleach out the window toward her neighbor, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday by Pittsburgh police.

Officers responded about 1:20 a.m. for the third call police received that night about a dispute between neighbors on Atmore Street in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, according to the complaint.

Victims and witnesses said the argument began about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the complaint. One of the neighbors was holding her infant son and standing with a 14-year-old boy on the street when the other neighbor involved in the fight – later identified as Kira Jackson – appeared in a second-floor window and threw a bucket of bleach and a glass bottle at the three neighbors below.

The three victims were splashed by the bleach, but they did not report any injuries, according to the complaint.

The victims and witnesses identified Jackson, 18, as the culprit. As police took her into custody, she allegedly told police “that she does not care about going to jail,” officers wrote in the complaint.

Jackson is charged with four counts each of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.

