Report: Steelers trade for return specialist Ryan Switzer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With one deal Monday, the Steelers addressed a pair of issues by acquiring wide receiver/return specialist Ryan Switzer from the Oakland Raiders.

The trade, first report by Yahoo Sports, gives the Steelers an experienced returner on punts and kickoffs and possibly could fill the slot receiver position. The Steelers did not immediately announce the transaction, but Raiders coach Jon Gruden told Oakland reporters that his team is getting a fifth-round draft pick in exchange for Switzer.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Switzer set an ACC record when he returned seven career punts for touchdowns, including two in one game against Pitt, in his four years at North Carolina.

Steelers cornerback Artie Burns was at Miami in 2015 when Switzer returned a kickoff for a touchdown against the Hurricanes. As a senior, Switzer set a school record with 96 catches for 1,112 yards.

“He can play offense, he can run good routes, has good hands,” Burns said. “The return game, though, he’s got good wheels on him and makes guys miss.”

The Steelers have used second-year cornerback Cameron Sutton and undrafted free agents Justin Thomas and Quadree Henderson, of Pitt, as punt returners in the preseason. Reserve running back Fitzgerald Toussaint has been the primary kick returner.

Switzer was drafted in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, but he was traded to Oakland in the offseason.

With the Cowboys, Switzer averaged 25 yards on 24 kickoff returns with a long of 61 yards. He returned one punt 83 yards for a touchdown and averaged 8.8 yards on 29 returns. He was little-used on offense, catching six passes for 41 yards.

In April, the Cowboys shipped Switzer to Oakland for defensive lineman Jihad Ward.

The trade could be the first of several as the Steelers prepare to cut their roster from 90 players to 53 by the 4 p.m. deadline Saturday.

Last season, general manager Kevin Colbert traded for tight end Vance McDonald and safety J.J. Wilcox while also trading away wide receiver Sammie Coates and cornerback Ross Cockrell.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.