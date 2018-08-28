Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Alina Sheykhet killing spurs DA to add security cameras in Oakland

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
Alina Sheykhet (Credit: Facebook)
Alina Sheykhet (Credit: Facebook)

Allegheny County’s top prosecutor announced Tuesday the installation of 60 security cameras that should act as a crime deterrent and give increased peace of mind to students and parents.

Installation of the cameras, which are currently active in Oakland, were spurred by last year’s slaying of University of Pittsburgh student Alina Sheykhet, according to an email from District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr.’s office.

The cameras cost $95,000 and were funded by UPMC, Pitt and the DA’s office. UPMC contributed $65,000 and Zappala’s office and Pitt each contributed $15,000.

Sheykhet was found beaten and stabbed to death Oct. 8 in her bedroom in the Cable Place apartment that she shared with roommates. He ex-boyfriend, former Pitt-Greensburg student Matthew Darby, has been charged with homicide for her killing.

Sheykhet had sought a protection from abuse order against Darby, 22, days before she was killed after she said she awoke to find him standing in her bedroom. He’d allegedly climbed into her second-floor bedroom.

On the night he’s allegedly to have killed Sheykhet, Darby broke in through a basement window, according to investigators. Security cameras from the area show Darby in the area and, at one point, appearing to toss something into a gutter. Police later retrieved a claw hammer and two steel knives from the gutter – the alleged murder weapons.

Jury selection for Darby – who faces unrelated rape and assault charges in two separate cases – is set to begin in January. The District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty.

Crime has been falling in the four neighborhoods that collectively make up Oakland – Central Oakland, North Oakland, South Oakland and West Oakland.

In the first six months of 2018, Pittsburgh police investigated 571 incidents across the four neighborhoods, more than a third of which were theft-related – about 38 percent. Ten percent were vandalism reports. Central Oakland saw the bulk of the crime reports: 239 out of 571 reports.

Those numbers do not include investigations by university police.

Police in 2017 investigated 892 reports in the Oakland section, a majority of which were reports of theft. The number of reports to Pittsburgh police has fallen steadily in recent years: from 1,405 reports in 2014 to 892 last year – a decrease of more than 36 percent.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

