Pittsburgh Promise adds new college partners
Updated 1 hour ago
With 2400 college graduates and counting among its 8,000 scholarship recipients, the Pittsburgh
Promise scholarship organziation has forged partnerships with three additional universities that pledged to offer additional aid to Promise recipients.
Clarion and Edinboro universities and Juniata College recently joined 21 other schools across Pennsylvania that have pledged to provide grants for room and board as well as academic supports to Promise –eligible students from Pittsburgh Public’s class of 2019
Launched a decade ago, the Promise has provided $120 million in scholarships to Pittsburgh Public School graduates for up to four years of college or trade school
While the maximum amount of Promise scholarships has wavered from a high of $10,000 a year for four years to a low of $5,000 a year for the class of 2018, a growing number of colleges have stepped forward to offer additional aid to Promise recipients.
Other colleges that have pledged to offer assistance to Promise recipients include: Allegheny College, Carlow University, Carnegie Mellon University, Chatham University, Duquesne University, Geneva College,
Grove City College, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, La Roche College, Penn State (select campuses), Pittsburgh Technical College, Point Park University, Robert Morris University, Saint Vincent College, Seton Hill University, Shippensburg University, Slippery Rock University, Susquehanna University, Thiel College, Washington & Jefferson College, Westminster College.