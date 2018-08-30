Feds: Pittsburgh man charged with selling cocaine, possessing 32 guns
Updated 5 hours ago
A Pittsburgh man facing drug and weapons charges allegedly had an AK-47, a fully automatic M16 machine gun and 30 other weapons in his possession, according to a federal grand jury indictment announced Thursday.
Anthony Bentley, 43, known as “Poundcake,” faces nine counts including possessing the weapons, selling and conspiring to sell cocaine and laundering money, according to a Department of Justice news release. Bentley’s indictment was unsealed Tuesday, according to the release.
Bentley, a convicted felon, conspired to sell at least five kilograms of cocaine from May 2015 to about January 2016, according to the release. He was involved with laundering money five times from 2013 through 2015, including real estate deals, the release said.
He faces at least 10 years in prison if found guilty on the conspiracy charge, with a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine up to $10 million. The other charges could considerably increase the sentence and fine.