Man shot multiple times in Strip District early Friday morning

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 6:45 a.m.
Police closed down 18th Street in the Strip District early Friday morning following a report that a 25-year-old man had been shot in the chest multiple times.
A 25-year-old Penn Hills man was transported to a hospital after he was shot in the upper body several times in the Strip District early Friday morning, according to a Pittsburgh public safety spokesman.

The man was in critical condition but expected to survive following the shooting, which his friends reported at about 2:15 a.m. from the hospital, according to the spokesman.

Police located a crime scene on Mulberry Way, briefly closing down 18th Street while they investigated.

Police are still investigating.

