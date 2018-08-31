27 'Johns,' 12 prostitutes busted during weeks-long sex trafficking sting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police charged 12 sex workers and 27 of their patrons during a nationally coordinated sting operation meant to reduce sex trafficking, according to Pittsburgh police.

City police participated in the Nation Johns Suppression Initiative from July 28 to Aug. 22, during which time law enforcement agencies across 12 states target sex buyers, Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said in a release.

In its 16 th year, the initiative began in 2011 in Cook County, Ill., and it has since grown into a national coalition, she said.

“It was important for us to participate in this initiative because our goal is to locate victims of sex trafficking and be responsive to complaints from our neighborhood residents,” Narcotics and Vice Cmdr. Reyne Kacsuta.

City detectives arrested 17 sex buyers, or “Johns” in 2017. This year, the arrested 27 Johns, as well as a dozen sex workers and one individual who was charged with promoting prostitution, George said.

“These arrests will further enhance the quality of life in our city’s business and residential area,” Kacsuta said.

