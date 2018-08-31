Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pittsburgh diocese places 3 priests on leave following sexual abuse allegations
Allegheny

27 'Johns,' 12 prostitutes busted during weeks-long sex trafficking sting

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 11:39 a.m.

Updated 44 minutes ago

Police charged 12 sex workers and 27 of their patrons during a nationally coordinated sting operation meant to reduce sex trafficking, according to Pittsburgh police.

City police participated in the Nation Johns Suppression Initiative from July 28 to Aug. 22, during which time law enforcement agencies across 12 states target sex buyers, Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said in a release.

In its 16 th year, the initiative began in 2011 in Cook County, Ill., and it has since grown into a national coalition, she said.

“It was important for us to participate in this initiative because our goal is to locate victims of sex trafficking and be responsive to complaints from our neighborhood residents,” Narcotics and Vice Cmdr. Reyne Kacsuta.

City detectives arrested 17 sex buyers, or “Johns” in 2017. This year, the arrested 27 Johns, as well as a dozen sex workers and one individual who was charged with promoting prostitution, George said.

“These arrests will further enhance the quality of life in our city’s business and residential area,” Kacsuta said.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me