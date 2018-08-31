Suspect in North Shore stabbing heading to trial

A man charged in the fatal stabbing of another man on Pittsburgh’s North Shore earlier this month waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday and will head to trial.

Joden Rocco, 24, is charged with homicide for the seeming unprovoked attack on 24-year-old Dulane Cameron Jr. outside the bar Tequila Cowboy about 2 a.m. Aug. 19.

He will be formally arraigned Oct. 1. He remains in the Allegheny County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Witness statements and security footage indicate Rocco was denied entry to the bar and began walking away, according to the criminal complaint. Rocco then began to attack Cameron and his friend, and the two tried to walk away before Rocco came at them again, according to the complaint.

Witnesses told police that both took fighting stances and Rocco lunged at Cameron, stabbing him in the neck, according to police. He was dead within minutes.

Other security footage showed Rocco hiding in a bush, and he later flagged down a passing police car and asked for a ride home, according to the complaint. He was taken to the crime scene and later charged with homicide.

The Daily Mail last week posted video that allegedly appeared on Rocco’s Instagram page the night of the stabbing. In it, he says he is “playing a game” to see “how many times we can say (racial epithet) to the bartender before we get kicked out.”

Racist Facebook posts and comments from Rocco also came to light after the killing. District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. said this week he will take those posts into consideration when weighing whether to pursue the death penalty against Rocco.