Hot weather prompts Pittsburgh to extend operations of spray parks

Allegheny

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
Bianca Stashko, 10, of Bellevue, cools off at the Troy Hill Spray Park Thursday, June 5, 2014.
Updated 3 hours ago

Pittsburgh’s spray parks will stay open with hot and humid weather expected through Labor Day and well into next week.

The city typically closes its spray parks and pools after Labor Day. But they will now remain open through Sept. 9. Hours for the Arlington, Beechview, Burgwin and Mellon parks are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Troy Hill and Warrington spray parks will be open from noon to 7 p.m.

City pools still close Sept. 3.

Lee Hendricks, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Moon, said steamy whether with temperatures in the mid-80s and high humidity is expected to continue through Thursday. The heat index, a combination of heat and humidity, is expected to be in high 90s next week, he said.

“Really, Labor Day through Thursday it’s going to be very warm and humid. It would be a good weekend to keep the pools open,” Hendricks said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

