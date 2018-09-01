U.S. Steel 'far from fair agreement' union says as contract deadline approaches

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

United Steelworkers leadership could begin scheduling strike authorization votes as the union and U.S. Steel have still not agreed on a contract.

The contract expires Saturday at midnight.

“Your local union leadership will return home in the coming days and will quickly schedule informational meetings and strike authorization votes with you,” a statement released Saturday from the union to its members read. “During that time we will continue to stay at work and will provide management with a 48-hour notice in advance of any strike in order to safely cease operations. We will also continue to try to bring the company to their senses, but that authorization is necessary to bring them into the real world.”

The statement from the union said the two sides are “still far from a fair agreement,” claiming that U.S. Steel wants cuts to health insurance, increased premiums and six-year contract with no bonuses or raises in the last three years.

A U.S. Steel spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

A spokesman for the United Steelworkers told the Tribune-Review that its members are “committed to working with management to reach a fair agreement” and that local leaders will discuss the situation soon with members.

More than 150 steelworkers marched outside the Clairton Coke Works on Thursday as similar actions happened around the country. The United Steelworkers represent about 16,000 employees, including 2,500 in Western Pennsylvania.

