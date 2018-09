Port Authority announces service changes starting Sunday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Port Authority bus riders will want to be on the look-out for changes to their routes.

The transit agency adjusts its service four times a year. A slew of changes are effective this Sunday.

The changes are:

2 Mount Royal ; 4 Troy Hill ; 7 Spring Garden; 8 Perrysville ; and 12 McKnight : A new routing has been established in anticipation of the closure of the 9th Street Bridge. Many departure times have changed and schedules have been adjusted.

43 Bailey and 52L Homeville Limited : Many weekday departure times have changed and schedules have been adjusted.

53L Homestead Park Limited : Many weekday departure times have changed and schedules have been adjusted. The first two outbound trips will serve the Waterfront.

61D Murray : Four inbound morning trips have been added to weekday schedules.

67 Monroeville : Many departure times have changed and schedules have been adjusted. On weekdays, a new short trip has been added arriving Downtown at 10:45 a.m.

69 Trafford : Many departure times have changed and schedules have been adjusted.

71A Negley : On Sundays, service has been increased to every 30 minutes between 12:54 p.m. and 4:53 p.m.

71B Highland Park : On Sundays, service has been increased to every 30 minutes between 12:32 p.m. and 3:32 p.m.

71C Point Breeze : On Sundays, service has been increased to every 30 minutes between 12:39 p.m. and 4:39 p.m.

71D Hamilton : On Sundays, service has been increased to every 30 minutes between 12:47 p.m. and 3:17 p.m.

77 Penn Hills ; 79 East Hills and 82 Lincoln : Many departure times have changed and schedules have been adjusted.

P7 McKeesport Flyer : Many weekday departure times have changed and schedules have been adjusted.

P10 Allegheny Valley Flyer : Many departure times have changed and schedules have been adjusted.

P13 Mount Royal Flyer : A new detour has been established for the closure of the 9th Street Bridge. Many departure times have changed and schedules have been adjusted.

P17 Lincoln Park Flyer and P69 Trafford Flyer : Many weekday departure times have changed and schedules have been adjusted.

P76 Lincoln Highway Flyer : Many weekday departure times have changed and schedules have been adjusted. The inbound trip arriving Downtown at 7:25 a.m. will end on Fifth Avenue at Market Street instead of Liberty Avenue at Market Street. The inbound trips arriving Downtown at 8:15 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. will arrive at 8:20 a.m. and 8:35 a.m., respectively.

P78 Oakmont Flyer : Many weekday departure times have changed and schedules have been adjusted.

Blue Line Library : Many departure times have changed and schedules have been adjusted to improve transfer connections.

Blue Line South Hills Village : Many departure times have changed and schedules have been adjusted.

Red Line Castle Shannon : Many departure times have changed and schedules have been adjusted. A new weekday trip has been added leaving South Hills Village at 4:12 a.m.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.