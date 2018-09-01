Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Rick Sebak hospitalized with leg injury, 'Nebby' postponed

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, 4:27 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

From the looks of it, UPMC Montefiore serves up a pretty good looking breakfast.

But Pittsburgh television celebrity Rick Sebak probably wishes he wasn’t there to have it.

The well-known TV producer, writer and narrator said on Facebook Saturday that he was in the hospital after falling Tuesday while going down stairs to his car at WQED.

“I ruptured my quadriceps tendon (which connects your thigh to your kneecap) and I’m in for some long rehab (starting with six weeks of no-bend-the-knee, no-go-anywhere rehab). Ugh,” Sebak, 65, said in his Facebook post.

Hundreds of friends and fans were wishing him a speedy recovery.

The next episode of “ Nebby: Rick Sebak’s Tales of Greater Pittsburgh ” is being postponed “because I can’t get to work for a while,” he said.

Sebak could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sebak said he’s not in pain and is doing physical therapy, including “learning how to hop on my right foot with a walker.”

His doctor also told him to eat lots of protein. Which brings us back to that breakfast - a ham, spinach and mushroom omelet Sebak said “wasn’t too bad at all” with turkey sausage that was “nicely spicy.”

“I’m touched by kindnesses of all kinds, as well as by the wonderful people that you meet every day just by going through all this hospital business!” Sebak said. “And the food’s not too bad.”

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

