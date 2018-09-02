Store near Point Park University robbed, clerk stabbed Sunday morning

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A store clerk at Smithfield News on Smithfield Street near Point Park University’s campus was stabbed Sunday morning during a robbery, according to Pittsburgh police.

Police said the robber demanded money and the clerk fought back and was stabbed.

The unidentified clerk went to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robbery happened about 2:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Smithfield Street.

Point Park police posted an alert to their Facebook page. The post described the robber as a black man wearing a white T-shirt who fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.

