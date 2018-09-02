Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Store near Point Park University robbed, clerk stabbed Sunday morning

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
Smithfield News. (WPXI)
Smithfield News. (WPXI)

Updated 3 hours ago

A store clerk at Smithfield News on Smithfield Street near Point Park University’s campus was stabbed Sunday morning during a robbery, according to Pittsburgh police.

Police said the robber demanded money and the clerk fought back and was stabbed.

The unidentified clerk went to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robbery happened about 2:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Smithfield Street.

Point Park police posted an alert to their Facebook page. The post described the robber as a black man wearing a white T-shirt who fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Aaron at 412-336-8448, aaupperlee@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me