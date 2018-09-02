Pirates, Pitt vs. Penn State game prompt special parking restrictions Saturday on North Shore

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Heinz Field has announced parking and traffic details well ahead of Saturday’s University of Pittsburgh vs. Penn State football game.

Police and parking officials will enforce a “No Tailgate Policy” in North Shore lots from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. due to a Pittsburgh Pirates game at 1:05 p.m. at PNC Park, according to a news release from a Heinz Field spokesman.

Football fans won’t be allowed into pre-sold parking lots until 5 p.m. Saturday. Pirates fans without a pre-sold parking pass for the college football game must leave the parking lots within 30 minutes of the end of the baseball game.

The Clemente Bridge will be closed to traffic at 10 a.m. and reopen to traffic crossing the Allegheny River from Downtown to the North Shore about 30 to 40 minutes after the last pitch of the Pirates game.

The Pirates moved up the start of their game against the Miami Marlins from 7:05 to 1:05 p.m. to allow the Pitt-Penn State game to happen at night.

The Pitt vs. Penn State football game starts at 8 p.m. Pitt hosted Penn State in 2016 for the first of four games in the renewed rivalry series. The game drew the largest crowd ever to watch a sporting event in Pittsburgh, 69,983 people.

Football fans are encouraged to:

• Use the T to reach Heinz Field. The light rail line has service from the South Hills and free service between Downtown and Heinz Field. Riders can park at a Downtown Pittsburgh parking authority lot or garage and should allow for extra time due to large crowds.

• Park at the Jim Shorkey North and South Lots at PPG Paints Arena. Those lots will be open for tailgating at 1 p.m. Saturday. Spots are $15 and they can be bought in advance here .

• Park at the Station Square, First Avenue, Mellon, Convention Center, Manor, Oxford, or Nova Place garages or in the Strip District or Downtown. The Convention Center garage will be open at 3 p.m.

• Use the Gateway Clipper. Fans that park at Station Square — $7 before 4 p.m., $15 after 4 p.m. — can take the Gateway Clipper to the North Shore for $12 round trip.

• Park at the Carnegie Science Center. The lot will open at 5 p.m. and is presold through Parking Panda . A limited number of spots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on game day for $75, cash only.

Traffic and parking information is available at HeinzField.com .

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Aaron at 412-336-8448, aaupperlee@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tinynotebook.