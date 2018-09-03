1 arrested; 1 fled after state police attempt traffic stop on Parkway North

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police need help identifying a woman who ran across both lanes of the Parkway North Monday after the pickup truck she was in didn’t stop for troopers, according to a news release.

David Bilicic, 40, of Wexford, was arrested after also running from the Dodge pickup, police said. He is facing several charges including fleeing from police, driving under the influence and drug possession.

Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the truck at 3:50 a.m. near the Perrysville exit, police said. The truck took the exit, continued through a stop sign and re-entered the highway southbound before driving up an embankment near the East Street exit, police said in a news release.

Bilicic fled on foot toward Grizella and Montana streets in Pittsburgh where he was apprehended with the help of Ross Township K9 Neeko. He was awaiting arraignment.

The female fled into a wooded area in Pittsburgh. Police said she is white with a slender build and shoulder-length blonde hair. She was wearing a pink T-shirt and blue shorts. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 412-299-1607.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.