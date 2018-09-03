Allegheny County Jail on lockdown after 11 employees hospitalized

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Eleven Allegheny County Jail employees became sick overnight from a mysterious odor or substance at the facility, according to a county spokeswoman.

The employees — nine corrections officers and two medical staff — were treated and released from an area hospital, Amie Downs said in a news release. The staff members started getting sick at 10 p.m. Sunday.

The jail is on lockdown until further notice.

“No determination has been made as to what has caused it, but it is being treated similarly to the issue at the state correctional institutions,” Downs said in the release.

Staff members are interviewing inmates and searches are being conducted. No inmates were sickened, Downs said. County police are investigating.

All of the state’s 24 correctional institutions were locked down last week after more than a dozen employees at some of those locations became sick. Corrections officials believe the culprit is synthetic marijuana that may be coming into the facilities on paper. Inmates then eat the paper or smoke the paper.

At the state prisons, inmates must remain in their cells for 24 hours a day, no visitors are allowed and inmate mail is limited to legal correspondence.

