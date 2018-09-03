Man severely beaten, couple tied up in Penn Hills home invasion

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two people were tied up and injured, one severely, during a home invasion Monday in Penn Hills.

A 65-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Allegheny County police. A 51-year-old woman had minor injuries

Police went to a home on Runnette Street in Penn Hills about 7:31 a.m. Monday for a report of a home invasion. When they arrived, they found the two victims tied up inside the home. The man was badly beaten, police said.

The man remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Police believe someone robbed the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

