Man shot, killed, woman injured in shooting outside East Hills Bar

A man was shot and killed and a woman was injured when a man opened fire outside an East Hills bar early Tuesday morning, according to the Tribune-Review’s news partner WPXI-TV.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on a sidewalk in front of Lady Di’s on Frankstown Avenue.

Investigators told WPXI-TV that an unidentified man shot the now deceased man outside the bar. The woman, who was inside the bar, was shot in the leg when a bullet went through the bar.

Both victims were taken to hospitals. The man was listed in critical condition and later pronounced dead, the television station reported.

No arrests have been made.

