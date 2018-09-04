Pittsburgh opens cooling centers, spray parks as heat, humidity rises

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh will open the South Side Market House and Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center as cooling centers the next two days in response to the extreme heat and humidity.

The hours of operation at both centers will be extended from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additionally, six city spray parks will be open through Sunday.

The Arlington, Beechview, Burgwin, and Mellon spray parks will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Troy Hill and Warrington spray parks will be open from noon to 7 p.m.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.